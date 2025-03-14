Taiwo Awoniyi Prepares For Life After Retirement, Nigeria Wants Double Win Against South Africa

Nigerian and Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi is taking proactive steps to prepare for life after his football career.

Taiwo Awoniyi has enrolled in a Sporting Directorship course at the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Business School—a move that reflects his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition from a professional athlete to a leadership role in the sports industry.

Awoniyi holds a diploma in Business Administration and Marketing Management, and he is currently advancing his education further by pursuing an online Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. At just 27 years old, he is already thinking ahead about his future endeavours beyond the pitch.

Currently, Awoniyi plays for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, where he has contributed to the team’s efforts this season with one goal in 21 league appearances. As they gear up for their next match against Ipswich Town on Saturday, fans are hopeful to see Awoniyi’s skills on display once again.

In another significant match this weekend, the Flamingos, Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national team, are determined to secure their place in the next round of the 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Their head coach, Bakole Olowookere, is instilling a fierce competitive spirit in his players as they prepare to face South Africa for the second leg of their qualifying tie.

The first leg, held at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, saw Nigeria triumph with a convincing 3-1 victory, highlighted by a remarkable brace from Harmony Chidi and a goal from Shakirat Moshood.

This strong performance gives the Flamingos a favourable advantage heading into the return leg, which will be played in Ikenne on Saturday.

In an interview with thenff.com, Olowookere emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and not underestimating their opponents, saying: “We understand fully that the match is not won until the final whistle blows.

“While our 3-1 victory in South Africa gives us a strong position, we must continue to treat this contest with the seriousness it deserves. Our preparations have centred on reinforcing the team’s mental strength, and we are instilling in the players the critical need for concentration.”

The coach’s strategic focus is clear: his objective is not just to defend their lead but to aim for another victory that will secure their place in the final qualifying round.

The winner of this upcoming battle will face either Botswana or Algeria, with Botswana currently holding a narrow advantage after winning their first leg 2-1 at home.