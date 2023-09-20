Andre Onana Admits To His Struggle At Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has admitted that it is difficult to be a successor to the club’s former goalie, David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper spent 12 years at Manchester United and currently holds the record for the highest clean sheets in the history of the club.

David de Gea’s contract expired this summer but before it expired, the club and the Spanish goalkeeper tried to renew their relationship but it later crashed when the club slashed his salary more than once.

During the negotiations process, coach Erik ten Hag decided to bring in Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana who he worked with at Ajax.

Reports claimed that the Dutch tactician wanted a ball-playing goalkeeper, a feature David de Gea reportedly didn’t have, hence, his decision to bring in Onana.

While David de Gea remains without a club, Manchester United have continued to struggle with Andre Onana between the sticks.

So far this season, the 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper has conceded 10 goals and kept just a clean sheet in five Premier League games. This woeful performance has earned United three defeats and just two wins.

Ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League group stage game against Bayern Munich later tonight (8 p.m.), Andre Onana admitted that it is not easy to replace De Gea.

He said, “Well, I’m a very passionate player and I demand a lot from my players and my defenders.

“But like I always said, we are in this together. Being part of this big club is something great. Manchester United is an amazing club, it is huge.

“I’m happy to be here. Replacing David is not something easy. I’m trying to do my best of course.

“The start of the season is not what we want but we believe better will come. The situation will turn and I’m very confident. I know everything will be alright.”