Erik Ten Hag Celebrates With Jadon Sancho, Piers Morgan Blasts Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is happy about the performance of Jadon Sancho during the UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Paris Saint Germain.

Jadon Sancho who was involved in a serious fallout with Erik Ten Hag which forced him to leave Old Trafford for his former club, Borussia Dortmund on loan, became the talk of the town after helping Dortmund stun Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final tie.

While Sancho couldn’t get regular playing time under the watch of Ten Hag at Manchester United, he has been a prominent member of the Dortmund side so far this season.

On Thursday, May 3, reporters asked Erik ten Hag to comment on the outstanding performance of Jadon Sancho against PSG on Wednesday, May 2.

Ten Hag said, “So let’s say this: yesterday he played very well and he’s a very good player. Yesterday, he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for Manchester United. Which is good.

“I’m happy for Jadon for the performance yesterday and we will see what is going to happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal fan and iconic British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, has criticized Erik ten Hag for failing to properly manage “world-class” players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Recall that just like Sancho, Ronaldo had a fallout with Erik ten Hag even before his explosive interview in which he openly criticized the management of United and the Dutch tactician.

After the explosive interview, Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract and he had to move to Saudi Arabia Pro League club, Al Nassr for a more lucrative deal.

“The fact that Ronaldo and now Sancho are playing brilliantly away from United, and Rashford is struggling while still with them, suggests the real problem at the club isn’t ‘difficult’ world-class players but a manager who doesn’t know how to handle them”, Piers Morgan wrote on X on Thursday.