Bruno Fernandes Speaks On Future At Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has revealed that he would consider his future at the Premier League club after this season.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most prominent members of Manchester United since he made the switch from Sporting Lisbon to the Red Devils in 2020 for a transfer fee worth €80 million.

Since then, Fernandes has been unstoppable but his proficiency in terms of providing assists and scoring goals have not done much for the trophies cabinet of the Red Devils.

The 29-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder has only managed to win the Carabao Cup for Manchester United in his last four seasons at Old Trafford.

They are not likely to play in the UEFA Champions League next season and only have a place in the Europa League to fight for, a development that has sparked speculations that Bruno Fernandes might leave the side this summer.

However, in an interview with Dazn Portugal, Fernandes stressed that he has not made up his mind to leave Manchester United yet. He said he is focused on winning the FA Cup with the club against Manchester City on May 25 and then doing well with Portugal in Euro 2024 next summer.

“I don’t have thoughts for other things at the moment. It doesn’t just depend on me”, Bruno Fernandes said.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros.

“We can end the season by winning the FA Cup, then we have the European Championship, which is very important for us.”

He added: “I want to be competitive, I want to compete, I want to win.”