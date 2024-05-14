Raphael Varane Says Bye To Manchester United

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has confirmed his exit from the club as both parties failed to agree on a new deal.

Raphael Varane was one of the biggest signings Manchester United made in 2021 as the Premier League giants paid Real Madrid an initial fee of £34 million for the services of the French legend.

Unfortunately, things were not as rosy as most of his fans thought especially because of his fitness issues. However, he has managed to make 93 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Raphael Varane who has won virtually everything in the world of football before he came to Manchester United, managed to help the side to win just a Carabao Cup in three seasons.

Varane who has struggled in most parts of this season was supposed to extend his contract with the club before June 30, 2024, but he reportedly refused to accept United’s offer. Hence, the 31-year-old former France international would have to continue with his career elsewhere.

But before he does that, he has a chance of winning one more title with Manchester United when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25, 2024.

In his farewell message to Manchester United supporters, Raphael Varane said, “I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents. For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life.

“When the fans went to Wembley [last season], it’s something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.”

Varane added: “Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming up with a clear plan and a great strategy.

“I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”