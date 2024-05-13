Rooney, Neville, Keane Attack Casemiro Over Man United’s Defeat To Arsenal

Former Manchester United star, Wayne Rooney has described the club’s midfielder, Casemiro as “lazy” after the side’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, May 12.

Wayne Rooney alongside two other Manchester United legends, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, believed that Casemiro was to blame for Leandro Trossard’s goal that won the game for Arsenal.

Trossard got the chance to score the goal after Casemiro, who coach Erik ten Hag decided to play as a centre-back, kept Kai Havertz onside, while his other teammates set an offside trap.

“He’s obviously shown that he’s a midfield player and he’s not a natural centre-back,” Rooney said in the Sky Sports studio.

“It was maybe a bit naive, there’s not really an angle anyway for Onana to get the ball to him. But then he has to push out and it’s lazy. It’s lazy, he’s lazy.

“The rest of his teammates have pushed out and they get caught by it.

“And even defending the space, he’s not aware of any players around him and then Trossard comes in and gets an easy goal.”

Also, Neville said on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports that Casemiro who wasn’t included in Brazil’s Copa America team due to the criticism he has been subjected to by the British press, would suffer more criticism in the remaining games left in the season.

“Casemiro has taken some criticism in these last couple of weeks and he’s going to get a little bit more,” Neville said.

“He [Trossard] goes to split wide to get on the ball, Casemiro.

“As soon as Onana goes that way, Casemiro has to get up. Look at him jog.

“And then as you see that ball getting played back down that far side, he’s got to get out quicker than that to play him offside and once he doesn’t, he’s in trouble.

“There’s no doubt, it’s not going to be as easy for him playing at centre-back.”

Keane added, “Casemiro has to sprint out, of course, he has to.

“I don’t know what he was doing there because I’m not even sure he needed to make an angle for the goalkeeper. When it goes back to the goalkeeper, why is he making a silly angle as if he’s going to get it there?”