UEFA Champions League Tuesday’s Complete Results

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, September 19 with some blockbuster games that ended with little or no surprises.

The biggest surprise in the first round of games almost happened in the game between the reigning champions of the competition Manchester City and Serbian side Red Star Belgrade. During the game, the Serbian side stunned the home fans at the Etihad Stadium by scoring the opening goal in the 45th minute, just before the break.

However, Julián Álvarez stepped up to the occasion by scoring two goals in the 46th and 60th minute to overturn the result before Rodri cemented the 3-1 win in the 73rd minute.

Another game that didn’t end as most football enthusiasts expected was the game between Premier League club Newcastle United and AC Milan at San Siro. The struggling Premier League club were able to hold Italian Serie A giants to a goalless draw in front of their home fans.

The Champions League group stage game between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund was expected to end in a draw due to how balanced the two teams are in terms of their pedigrees in the competition and current form.

However, PSG ensured the German Bundesliga side left Parc Des Princes with no points as the game ended in a 2-0 win for the home side courtesy of a penalty goal from Kylian Mbappe and a 58th-minute strike from Achraf Hakimi.

Below are the complete results of Tuesday’s Champions League group-stage games:

AC Milan vs. Newcastle United: 0-0

Young Boys vs. RB Leipzig: 1-3

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: 2-0

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Porto: 1-3

Manchester City vs. Red Star Belgrade: 3-1

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: 1-1

FC Barcelona vs. Antwerp: 5-0

Feyenoord vs. Celtic: 2-0