UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign will resume this week with some explosive matches across the continent of Europe.

As expected, the thrilling encounters will start from the very first day of the campaign with matches big enough to be played in the advanced stages of the campaign.

For instance, French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain will start their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday, September 19, against Borussia Dortmund, a pairing that is worth being a semi-final clash.

There is another blockbuster pairing on the second day of matchday 1 involving two UEFA Champions League legendary teams, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Ten to 15 years ago, a game of this magnitude would only happen in the semi-final or final of the competition.

Below are all the fixtures of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 and kick-off time:

Tuesday, September 19

AC Milan vs. Newcastle United

5:45 p.m.

Young Boys vs. RB Leipzig

5:45 p.m.

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

8 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Porto

8 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Crvena Zvezda

8 p.m.

Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid

8 p.m.

Barcelona vs Antwerp

8 p.m.

Feyenoord vs Celtic

8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin

5:45 p.m.

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen

5:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

8 p.m.

Benfica vs. RB Salzburg

8 p.m.

Braga vs Napoli

8 p.m.

Arsenal vs PSV

8 p.m.

Sevilla vs Lens

8 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan

8 p.m.