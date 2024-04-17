Arsenal Can Make It Difficult For Bayern Munich, German Legend Says Ahead Of UCL Clash

Germany legend, Jurgen Klinsmann doesn’t think Bayern Munich would have it easy at Allianz Arena against Premier League title contenders, Arsenal.

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on April 9, Bayern Munich came from a goal down to draw 2-2 with the Gunners.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they lost their following game 0-2 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14 which means they are returning to the Champions League with less motivation.

While Arsenal are still contending for the Premier League title, Bayern Munich’s dream of winning their German Bundesliga title for the 12th time in a row is over. Bayer Leverkusen have been crowned champions with five games left to play.

Bayern are also out of the DFB-POKAL which means that the UEFA Champions League is their only hope for a trophy this season.

Hence, Jurgen Klinsmann believes that no matter how Arsenal make the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals difficult tonight, Bayern will come out victorious.

“They kind of have the momentum. Obviously, Arsenal have played a brilliant season as well and have every quality out there to harm you, to make it really, really difficult for you”, Klinsmann told ESPN.

“But I think, at this specific moment in time right now, that is Bayern finding themselves losing the German Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, they are angry and they are hungry for the Champions League.

“I think they’re just, at this moment in time, so motivated, full of energy that they have to prove a point. They have to prove a point to their millions of fans in Germany and all over the world that they are a very, very good team and they don’t want to waste their entire season.”