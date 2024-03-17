Bayern Munich Gives Injury Update On Harry Kane

German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich have confirmed that their England international, Harry Kane has sustained an injury in his left ankle injury.

Harry Kane played his last game for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt on Saturday, March 17, 2024. The England international scored a goal in Bayern’s 5-2 German Bundesliga win.

In the 82nd minute of the game, coach Thomas Tuchel had to substitute Harry Kane after crashing with the goalpost.

After the game, the Bayern Munich coach said Kane “slipped and fell into the net and twisted his ankle”.

Coach Tuchel added, “When Harry goes off it’s never a good sign because Harry never goes off when there’s still goals to score.”

Earlier today, the German Bundesliga giants announced that Kane’s clash with the goalpost has left him injured but that will not stop him from joining England during the March international break.

“The striker has still traveled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department,” a statement from the German Bundesliga giants club said on Sunday.

Based on the statement from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane will be available for the Three Lions of England when they take on Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 in international friendlies.

Note that Kane set a new record in the German Bundesliga when he scored against Darmstadt on March 16. The goal took his tally to 31 league goals and earned him the most goals in a German Bundesliga debut season.