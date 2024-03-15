Bayern Munich React As UEFA Bans Their Fans In UCL Clash Against Arsenal

Bayern Munich Chief Executive Officer, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said the club has accepted the ban UEFA slammed on the club’s fans ahead of the club’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie.

Earlier today, Bayern Munich confirmed that UEFA banned the club’s fans from attending the club’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

This means that the Premier League side have the advantage of having at least 95 percent of their supporters in their 60,000-seating capacity Emirates Stadium when Bayern Munich visit them on April 9.

UEFA had to ban the Bayern Munich fans from attending the game because the fans threw fireworks onto the pitch during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League round of 16 on March 5, 2024.

UEFA submitted that the behaviour violated the football body’s regulations. Hence, the club’s away fans were banned for one Champions League game (which happens to be against Arsenal).

“We have to accept this punishment”, a statement released by Bayern Munich CEO earlier today, March 15, reads.

“Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders. This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile.

“The fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team.”