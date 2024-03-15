UEFA Champions League Draw: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Get Tough Opponents (See Full Draw)

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has produced some mouth-watering fixtures for football enthusiasts.

Premier League current table-toppers, Arsenal have been paired to start their quarter-final campaign at home against German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane who left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern last summer will be in the spotlight in the two-legged affairs as he makes a return to London against the Gunners in the first leg.

German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund will start their quarter-final campaign away in Spain against Atletico Madrid.

FC Barcelona who have been struggling in the Spanish La Liga have been paired to face French Ligue 1 table-toppers, Paris Saint Germain who are being coached by Barca’s former manager, Luis Enrique.

The biggest fixture in the quarter-final round is the game between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The first leg is in Spain on April 9, while the reigning UEFA Champions League winners will host the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on April 16.

Full Draw for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals:

All the games are scheduled to take place on April 9. The kick-off time is yet to be determined at the time of publishing this report:

Paris Saint Germain Vs FC Barcelona

Atlético Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City