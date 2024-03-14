Jadon Sancho Makes UEFA Champions League Team Of The Week

Out of favour Manchester United winger, Jadon Sancho has been named in the UEFA Champions League team of the week after the last phase of the tournament’s round of 16.

Jadon Sancho who had to return to his former club, Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United, had a fallout with coach Erik ten Hag which kicked him out of the Red Devils’ squad for months.

Returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January was seen as a chance for him to save his football career and it seems he has started walking on that path.

Jadon Sancho scored as early as in the third minute to help Borussia Dortmund defeat PSV 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 13.

His goal helped the German Bundesliga side to scale through to the quarter-final round with a 3-1 aggregate win.

As a recognition of his performance against PSV, Sancho was included in the UEFA Team of the Week for the first time in more than two seasons.

He scored as high as 13 points to make it into the team alongside Atletico Madrid’s Memphis Depay who had just 6 points.

Below is the UEFA Champions League Team Of The Week released on Thursday, March 14:

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – 8 points

Defenders

Niklas Süle (Dortmund) – 6 points

Mats Hummels (Dortmund) – 10 points

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) – 9 points

Federico Dimarco (Inter) – 8 points

Midfielders

Jerdy Schouten (PSV) – 6 points

Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid) – 6 points

Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 6 points

Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) – 13 points

Forwards

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 8 points

Memphis Depay (Atlético de Madrid) – 6 points