Borussia Dortmund May Rule Out Permanent Deal For Jadon Sancho

German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund are not planning to keep Manchester United star, Jadon Sancho beyond this summer due to financial complications.

Jadon Sancho had the best of his football career at Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 before Manchester United signed him for a transfer fee worth €85 million.

He fell out with Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag in 2023 which forced the Dutch tactician to throw him out of the team because the 23-year-old winger refused to apologize for calling the coach a liar on social Media.

To save his football career, Manchester United agreed for him to return to Borussia Dortmund where he had the best time of his football career. The loan deal reportedly has a buy option.

Unfortunately, things have not worked out perfectly for Jadon Sancho despite playing more regularly than his last two seasons at Old Trafford.

He has made seven Bundesliga appearances in which he has provided two assists since he returned to Germany on January 11, 2024. But that is not convincing enough for Dortmund to give him a permanent deal no thanks to his big weekly wages which is believed to be over £250,000 per week.

“In the end, it will take money, a lot of money. Definitely more than we have at the moment,” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told German TV channel Sport1.

“We got over 80 million euros for Jadon. Manchester United will, of course, have an interest in either taking him back in the summer or selling him again in a deal that makes sense for them. Whether that also makes sense for us will be the next topic.”