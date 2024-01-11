Borussia Dortmund Announce Return Of Jadon Sancho

The England and Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the 2023–2024 season.

Recall that Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee worth £73 million in July 2021.

The 23-year-old England winger and United manager Erik ten Hag had a fallout, and since August 26 the coach didn’t play the winger. He has been training away from United’s first team since September.

Hence, his return to Dortmund is seen as a win-win for all parties even though the loan deal doesn’t come with a buy option.

Sancho, who completed his medical in Germany on Wednesday, is expected to report to the Marbella training camp for the club’s midseason campaign.

Dortmund will cover the majority of Sancho’s wages; if the bonuses are paid in full, Sancho will receive more than 100% of his total earnings through the end of the season.

After completing his return to Dortmund for the rest of the season, Jadon Sancho said: “When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like ‘coming home’.

“I know the club inside and out, I’ve always been very close with the fans here, and I’ve never lost contact with those in charge.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals, and help qualify for the Champions League.”

Sancho spent four seasons as a member of the Bundesliga team, scoring 50 goals in 137 games.

Unfortunately, he battled to maintain consistency and form at United despite his highly publicized switch to the Premier League side. He managed to score just 12 goals in 82 games for the Red Devils.