Jadon Sancho Won’t Train With Man United First Team

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been banned from training with the club’s first team until his issues with the club’s coach Erik Ten Hag are resolved.

Despite the differences between Jadon Sancho and Ten Hag, the coach decided to include him in the team’s squad for the 2023-2024 Premier season. However, he will train separately from the rest of the club’s first-team players.

Sancho’s issues with Ten Hag went public two weekends ago when the coach decided not to include the Englishman in the team that played against Arsenal on September 3.

Before the game which ended 3-1 in favour of Arsenal, coach Ten Hag was asked why he left out Sancho from his squad, the coach told the press that he left out the Englishman due to his poor performance in training.

Sancho, 23, argued against Ten Hag’s assertion and claimed via an Instagram post that he had been “a scapegoat for a long time.”

As part of the process of addressing the issues between the coach and the player, Manchester United issued a statement earlier today to announce that Sancho will take part in a “personal training program away from the first team”.

The statement added that the decision was taken “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

This means that Manchester United will be without two wingers going into the Premier League matchday five fixture.

Recall that the club had given Brazilian winger Antony leave of absence with pay as he makes efforts to clear his name off assault allegations.