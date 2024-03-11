PSG Coach, Luis Enrique Wishes Kylian Mbappe “All The Best”

Paris Saint-Germain boss, Luis Enrique seemed to have officially said his farewell to the club’s talisman, Kylian Mbappe.

On Sunday, March 10, coach Luis Enrique stunned most PSG fans when he started Kylian Mbappe from the bench in their league game against Reims.

It wasn’t until the 73rd minute that he introduced the 25-year-old striker when the scoreline was 2-2. Unfortunately for PSG, Mbappe couldn’t help to change the course of the game.

Note that Kylian Mbappe hardly played the entire 90 minutes of games at PSG since he announced that he would be leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The Frenchman made this announcement after PSG tried to extend his contract beyond this coming summer. But Mbappe is determined to leave the club for his dream side, Real Madrid.

As a form of agitation against Mbappe or a way of making the team get used to playing without the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, coach Luis Enrique has been giving Mbappe limited game time.

Fortunately for PSG, that has not prevented them from occupying the first place in the French Ligue 1 so far this season.

Speaking on Prime Video last weekend, the former FC Barcelona manager said, “I wish all the best to Kylian Mbappé for his future.

“He’s a fantastic player and even more as a person. I really wish him all the best.”