PSG Will Get Used To Playing Without Kylian Mbappe, Luis Enrique Says

The manager of Paris Saint Germain, Luis Enrique, has stressed that the French Ligue 1 side will get used to life without their talisman, Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe has been the biggest player at the club since Neymar and Lionel Messi left the club last summer.

In terms of impact on the pitch, Mbappe has been the club’s most important player in the last four seasons.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old French striker has decided not to extend his contract with the French giants despite several attempts from the club.

Mbappe has officially informed PSG that he will leave the club at the end of this season as a free agent, as his current contract with the side will expire on June 30, 2024.

This means that PSG, who paid over €180 million to buy the Frenchman from Monaco in 2018, will not make any revenue in his move away from the club this summer.

Despite Mbappe’s pending exit from PSG, coach Enrique used him as often as possible to execute his games. But on Sunday, February 25, the Spanish tactician stunned most fans of the club when he replaced Mbappe with Gonçalo Ramos in the 65th minute when the club was losing 1-0 to Rennes in the Ligue 1.

Interestingly, Ramos scored the equalizer in the 97th minute as the league game ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the game, Luis Enrique said, “It’s very simple: Sooner or later when it happens, we have to get used to playing without Kylian.

“When I want to play him, I will, when I don’t, I won’t.”