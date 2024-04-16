UCL: Mbappe Helps PSG To Knockout Barcelona, Dortmund Stop Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have been able to overturn their first leg mishap to knockout FC Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys earlier today, April 16.

Recall that when PSG hosted FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals the visitors ran away with a 3-2 win.

In the return leg in Spain, PSG overturned the deficit and spanked their hosts 4-1 thanks to the early red card shown to Ronald Araújo in the 29th minute.

Before the red card, Raphinha had given FC Barcelona the lead in the 12th minute. After the red card, former Barca player, Ousmane Dembélé scored the equalizer for PSG in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Vitinha, and Kylian Mbappe (2 goals) sealed the victory for the visitors and knocked out FC Barcelona 4-6 on aggregate.

At Signal Iduna Park in Germany, Borussia Dortmund overturned their 2-1 defeat which they suffered in the first leg of the tie in Spain by bashing their visitors 4-2.

Dortmund made it to the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win over coach Diego Simeone and his boys.

On Wednesday, April 17, Real Madrid will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and Arsenal will travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich to complete the quarter-final round.