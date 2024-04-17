Kylian Mbappé Reveals His Dream For Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappé has insisted that he wishes to win the UEFA Champions League with the French giants amid the uncertainty concerning his future.

Kylian Mbappé is on the verge of leaving PSG on a free transfer at the end of this season even though the French side have made efforts to keep him with them.

Since he joined the club first on loan in 2017 and then permanently in 2018, the 25-year-old Frenchman has made efforts to win the eluded Champions League for the French side.

The closest they came to winning it was in 2020 when they lost the title in the final to Bayern Munich. They are currently in the semi-finals of the competition after knocking out FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals 6-4 on aggregate.

“I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris,” Kylian Mbappé told reporters.

“I’m proud to be at PSG since the first day. It’s not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit. The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it’s something special for me who grew up there.

“To experience an evening like this one as a Parisian, it’s great. We have one more step to go before we reach the final in Wembley, so we need to stay calm.”

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain will meet Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Recall that the German Bundesliga club knocked out Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappé is familiar with Borussia Dortmund; he faced the side in the group stage earlier this season.

After knowing that his team’s next opponent in the competition is Dortmund after knocking out FC Barcelona, Mbappe said he and his team would try to win the first leg of the tie.

“We are very happy, we are very, very happy. We definitely wanted to win. We worked for six days with the idea that we were going to come here and win. And it’s the victory of a whole squad,” Mbappe told Canal+.

“And it’s one more step, one more step towards the final at Wembley. Now, we have a team, Dortmund. It’s very difficult because we have already played them in the group stage, but we will try to win the first match to start with.”