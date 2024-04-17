Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal UCL Starting Lineup

The stage is set for the first leg of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals between Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich and Premier League side, Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

Both Bayern Munich and Arsenal have released their starting lineup for the must-win Champions League game.

The game is like a final because a winner must be produced since the away goal rule doesn’t count in the Champions League again.

Recall that the first leg of the tie ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 9 which means that tonight’s game is as open as possible to either side.

Ahead of the game, coach Thomas Tuchel decided to go with his most reliable players as Harry Kane will lead the attack as expected and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will man the post.

Below is Bayern Munich’s starting eleven against Arsenal:

Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Eric Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane.

Just like coach Tuchel, Mikel Arteta went with his most trusted hands with a three-man attack line which will be led by Bukayo Saka on the wing.

Below is Arsenal’s starting lineup:

Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Note that the game will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, April 17.