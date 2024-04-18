Harry Kane Wishes For UCL Title After Bayern Munich Stopped Arsenal

Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, believes the victory over Arsenal should motivate the German side to aim for the Champions League title.

Harry Kane, who left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich to win a major title, has lost all the domestic titles in Germany, which means that the UEFA Champions League is his last hope of finishing this season with a title.

After Bayern drew with Arsenal 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium, they wknockedout the Premier League club with a 1-0 win in Germany on Wednesday, April 17 courtesy of Joshua Kimmich’s strike.

They are now three wins away from the Champions League title, and they will aim to knock out Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

After the 3-2 aggregate win over Arsenal, Harry Kane told TNT Sports that it was an “unbelievable win.”

Kane continued: “It’s been a tough season for us. We’ve had to fight and grind it out at times.

“We knew we could make a difference with our fans at home. It was a tough game, a tight game. It was a great goal from Josh [Kimmich].

“To reach the semi-finals is a great achievement for us and we can enjoy it. I think in these types of games the first half is always a bit cagey.”

He added, “The expectation here is to try and win the Champions League. We won the league for 11 years in a row so maybe there was a bit of tempo missing.

“That can’t happen. Now we have to enjoy the Champions League and try to get ready for Saturday.”