UCL Top Scorers: Harry Kane Needs Two Goals Against Arsenal To Overtake Mbappe

English striker, Harry Kane has a big opportunity to make himself the highest goalscorer in this season’s UEFA Champions League if he scores two goals tonight, April 17.

At 8 p.m. tonight, Harry Kane and his teammates at Bayern Munich will host Premier League club, Arsenal at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kane, who hardly plays against Arsenal without scoring, scored a goal from the penalty spot as Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the first leg of the tie at the Emirates Stadium.

If the 30-year-old England international scores at least two goals against Arsenal tonight, he will overtake Kylian Mbappe in the goalscorers chart.

Mbappe who scored two goals against FC Barcelona to help Paris Saint Germain knock out the Spanish giants 6-4 on aggregate currently has 8 goals in the Champions League which is the highest so far this season.

Harry Kane is second with 7 goals, a goal above Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Below are the highest goalscorers in the 2023-2024 Champions League campaign so far:

8 goals: Mbappe (Paris SG)

7 goals: Kane (Bayern Munich)

6 goals: Haaland (Man City), Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

5 goals: Hojlund (Man Utd), Morata (Atletico Madrid), Galeno (Porto), Alvarez (Man City), Foden (Man City)

4 goals: Evanilson (Porto), Jesus (Arsenal), Openda (RB Leipzig), Bellingham (Real Madrid), Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk), Immobile (Lazio), Saka (Arsenal), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Trossard (Arsenal).