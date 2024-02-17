Harry Kane Not Satisfied With His Usage At Bayern – Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has admitted that his new signing, Harry Kane, is not satisfied with how he is being used in the team.

Recall that Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur on August 12, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €95 million.

Since then, he has played 29 games in all competitions scoring 28 goals and providing 8 assists. Despite the good-looking stats, Bayern Munich are struggling in all competitions.

They are currently second in the German Bundesliga, five points below first-placed Bayer Leverkusen who beat Bayern 3-0 in the league on February 10.

Bayern have also lost the opportunity of winning any other domestic title this season after losing the second round of the DFB-Pokal to Saarbrücken on November 11, 2023, and DFL Super Cup final to RB Leipzig at the start of the season.

In the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign which they were expected to push harder for, they are currently struggling as they lost their round of 16 first leg 1-0 to Lazio on Wednesday.

This means Thomas Tuchel and his boys are condemned to beat Lazio in the return leg to guarantee their place in the next round.

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, Bayern Munich will return to the Bundesliga against VfL Bochum as they continue to push for the league title.

Ahead of the game, coach Thomas Tuchel said: “He [Harry Kane] knows what he’s doing and he’s not satisfied with the way he’s been implemented in games.

“We’re not satisfied with the way things have been going.

“It’s unbelievable how well he can score in training and how he pushes on the team – which is absolutely world-class – and how little we have found him in games.

“I have seldom experienced such a difference in what a player has been able to bring on the pitch in training and on the pitch in actual games.”