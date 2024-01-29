Bayern Munich Insists Thomas Tuchel Has No Business With Barcelona

Bayern Munich have debunked reports linking their manager, Thomas Tuchel, to FC Barcelona, stressing that the coach never talked about Barca’s outgoing coach, Xavi Hernandez.

Bayern stressed that Thomas Tuchel has never spoken about who would succeed Xavi at FC Barcelona as it was earlier speculated.

Last week, Xavi created a pending vacuum at the club when he announced that he would be stepping down as the club’s manager at the end of this season.

Since then, there have been a series of reports concerning a potential replacement for him to the extent that a shortlist of potential successors have been made.

Thomas Tuchel who became the manager of Bayern Munich in the second half of last season after losing his job at Chelsea was dragged into the speculations when reports claimed that the German tactician made comments concerning the managerial saga at Barca.

In response to the speculation, Bayern said in a statement that Tuchel only made comments concerning the former clubs he had coached outside Germany, Paris Saint Germain, and Chelsea, in a meeting with some Bayern fans.

Bayern’s statement reads: “Tuchel never spoke about Xavi and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterward”.

“Our head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked by supporters on Sunday as part of a fan club visit about his coaching career and his previous experiences abroad at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and naturally provided information about this during the discussion”.

“He also answered general questions from fans about Spain as a footballing country. He never spoke about Xavi Hernández and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterward”.

“We will no longer accept such non-factual statements directed against our coach, which always come from the same source”.