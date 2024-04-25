Barcelona’s Head Coach Xavi Hernandez To Remain At Club, Shelves Exit Plan

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi Hernandez, has decided not to leave the club this summer, as he had previously announced in February.

Naija News reports that the revelation came after a crucial meeting on Wednesday night between Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, and sporting director Deco.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the news on his X page, detailing the outcome of the discussions that led to Xavi’s change of heart.

Romano posted, “BREAKING: Xavi has decided to change his mind and STAY as Barcelona manager! After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach. Formal steps to follow.”

The decision marks a significant shift from Xavi’s earlier stance, in which he publicly stated his intention to depart from Nou Camp at the conclusion of this season.

The meeting with Laporta and Deco, which aimed to reassess his future, appears to have been pivotal in convincing him to remain at the helm of the La Liga giants.

This development is expected to stabilize the club’s management situation as they prepare for the upcoming season.

As the club finalizes the necessary formalities, further details and formal announcements regarding Xavi’s continuation as head coach are anticipated in the coming days.