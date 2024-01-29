‘Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta Considering Stepping Down Like Klopp, Xavi’

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is reportedly considering stepping down as the manager of the club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Mikel Arteta who played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 became the manager of the club in 2019 after serving as an assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arteta joined Arsenal as a coach at a point when the club was struggling to qualify for European competitions but he has since made them regular participants in the UEFA Champions League, especially from last season.

Last season, the 41-year-old Arsenal manager contended for the Premier League title with Manchester City until the very last day but lost the race to coach Guardiola’s City.

Aside from that, Arteta has helped Arsenal to win one FA Cup title and two Community Shields as the manager of the north London side.

They are currently sitting in the third spot on the league table with 43 points in 21 games, on equal points with second-placed Manchester City, and five points below first-placed Liverpool.

Despite this healthy run, Mikel Arteta who still has 18 months left on his contract with the Gunners is considering leaving the club according to the Spanish publication, Sport.

If this happens, Arteta will be the third prominent coach in Europe to announce his resignation from a top club ahead of next summer.

Recall that coach Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool was the first to do so claiming that he does no longer have the energy to continue coaching the Premier League club.

Days after, FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez followed suit claiming that he is under-appreciated as the manager of a club he won the league title for last season.

Meanwhile, transfer expert, Gerard Romero was quoted by the Sun claiming that FC Barcelona have shortlisted Mikel Arteta as one of the potential managers to replace Xavi at the end of the season.

Other coaches on the shortlist are the outgoing Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and the head coach of Germany’s national team, Julian Nagelsmann.