Eric Dier Leaves Tottenham Hotspur For Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has moved to German Bundesliga serial winners, Bayern Munich on loan.

Eric Dier who is on the verge of uniting with his former captain at Spurs, Harry Kane, has been spotted in Germany preparing for his unveiling.

The 29-year-old English defender underwent his medical today and he is expected to resume work with the German giants before the resumption of the second half of the season.

Dier will remain on loan at Bayern for the rest of the 2023-2024 season and the German giants have the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

“Bayern and Spurs are now exchanging signed documents for Eric Dier’s permanent move”, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted earlier today.

“It’s all done for a fee in the region of €4m, also medical is almost completed. Official soon.”

Eric Dier had to leave Tottenham Hotspur because he has not been enjoying game time under the club’s new coach, Ange Postecoglou.

So far this season, the England international has only made four Premier League appearances, a development he wasn’t happy with.

While commenting on the arrival of Eric Dier, Bayern’s coach, Thomas Tuchel who has watched the Englishman closely while coaching Chelsea said: “He’s a specialist at centre-back. He has also played as a six in the Premier League, but not anymore for a long time.

“We’re getting him for the center-back position, can play right or left center-back as well as in back three.”