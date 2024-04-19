Zinedine Zidane Set To Land His First Coaching Job Since 2021

Former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, is on the verge of landing his first managerial position since 2021.

Since the said year, Zinedine Zidane has been out of football for no known reason. The first and the last club he managed was Real Madrid.

Zidane’s first spell at the Spanish La Liga giants, between 2016 and 2018, was a massive success which ended abruptly as he decided to leave the club in 2018, the same year Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus.

The 51-year-old tactician returned to the club in 2019 and also enjoyed a relatively successful run which ended in 2021.

In those two spells, Zinedine Zidane won three successive Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, two Supercopa de España, one UEFA Super Cup, and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Since his exit from Real Madrid, Zidane has refused to coach another team despite numerous offers from top clubs across Europe.

Reports then stated that he was waiting for an opportunity to be appointed head coach of France’s national team, but that opportunity didn’t come.

It now seems his wait for the national team job is over, as he has reportedly agreed on a deal with Bayern Munich ahead of next season.

A report by Mundo Deportivo claimed that most of the terms between Zidane and Bayern Munich are settled, which means that the Frenchman is set to be coach Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

Before now, Bayern Munich were making efforts to lure Julian Nagelsmann back to the club to replace Tuchel. But Nagelsmann stunned the German Bundesliga giants by extending his contract with the German national team.