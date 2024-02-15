2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Results For Wednesday

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 continued on Wednesday with two games in which one ended in a shocker.

At the Parc des Princes, there were no surprises as Paris Saint Germain continued with their UEFA Champions League campaign on a high note.

PSG welcomed Spanish La Liga side, Real Sociedad to their magnificent stadium and gave time little or no chance throughout the game.

However, the first half wasn’t a rosy one for the hosts as they couldn’t find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes despite having the prolific Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

In the second half, the game turned around as expected and Mbappe was at the right place at the right time to slot in the match opener in the 58th minute.

From that point, PSG continued to create goalscoring opportunities but couldn’t double their lead until the 70th minute when 21-year-old Bradley Barcola sealed a 2-0 win for the home side.

The second UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg game was between Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Though it was an away game, Bayern Munich who didn’t record any defeat in the group stage were expected to win or at worst grab a draw.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned as the German Bundesliga giants extended their struggle in the league to the UEFA Champions League.

After struggling to play 0-0 in the first half, Dayot Upamecano was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on 22-year-old Danish winger, Gustav Isaksen, in the penalty box at the 67th minute.

That foul didn’t only attract a red card but gifted Lazio a penalty which Ciro Immobile converted to earn the home side a 1-0 win over Bayern.

This means that embattled Thomas Tuchel and his boys must find a way to fight back in the second leg of the encounter or risk crashing out of the competition.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League games discussed above will be played at 9 p.m. on March 5, 2024.

Note that the remaining round of 16 first-leg games will take place from February 20 to February 21, 2024, at 9 p.m.

The remaining UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg games are:

February 20:

PSV Vs Dortmund

Inter Milan Vs Atletico Madrid

February 21

Porto Vs Arsenal

Napoli Vs FC Barcelona