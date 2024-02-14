2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Results For Tuesday

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday, February 13, for the first time since December 13, and it was as exciting as ever.

On the said day, two UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures went down and straight winners emerged in both venues.

The reigning champions of the tournament, Manchester City visited Parken, Copenhagen in Denmark, to take on Copenhagen in the first leg of the tie. And as expected, the Premier League reigning champions came out tops with ease.

In the 10th minute of the encounter, Belgian midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, opened the scoring and the lead lasted until in the 34th minute before the hosts equalised.

24-year-old Danish midfielder, Magnus Mattsson, scored the equalizer for Copenhagen and that forced a fight back from the visitors.

Before the first half ended, coach Pep Guardiola and his boys completely took over the show as Portuguese midfielder, Bernardo Silva restored Manchester City’s lead in the 45th minute.

In the second half, English midfielder, Phil Foden waited until the second additional minute of regulation time before he sealed the win as the game ended 3-1 in favour of City.

At the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Germany, it was a hard-fought victory for coach Carlo Ancelotti and his boys.

Real Madrid went into the encounter with a lot of their first-team players out with different degrees of injuries including their new talisman, Jude Bellingham.

Despite that, they managed to secure a hard-earned 1-0 away win over RB Leipzig courtesy of Brahim Díaz’s breathtaking strike in the 48th minute.

Unfortunately, fitness issues forced Carlo Ancelotti to replace Diaz in the 84th minute as they held on to the 1-0 lead until the end of the game.

The second leg of the above fixtures will take place on March 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. WAT.

Meanwhile, later today, February 14, PSG will take on Real Sociedad at Parc des Princes, and Lazio will take on Bayern Munich at the Stadio Olimpico. The two fixtures will kick-off at 9 p.m. WAT.

Other 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg will take place on February 20 and 21, 2024.