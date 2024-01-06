Carlo Ancelotti Explains Why Jude Bellingham Is The Best

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has declared Jude Bellingham as the best player in the world after an outstanding debut season in Spain.

Recall that Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee worth 103 million euros.

Since he arrived at Real Madrid, Bellingham has scored 13 goals in 22 games in all competitions, which helped Madrid to top the league table.

Bellingham might make his Copa del Rey debut on Saturday when the Spanish La Liga giants take on lower league club Arandina.

Ahead of the game, Ancelotti said: “He’s doing very well, he’s done very well in the first part of the season, taking into account he is adapting to our club and a new culture, a new language.

“For us, he is the best.”

Bellingham, along with several other bright prospects, is one of the young athletes to watch out for in 2024.

Bellingham was announced as the Kopa Trophy winner in October 2023. The 20-year-old right-footed English footballer won the trophy after defeating Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Bellingham was included on the shortlist for the 2023 FIFPro World Eleven which included players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The winners will be unveiled at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, England on Monday, January 15.

The FIFA FIFPro is the only football award voted globally by players, with over 28,000 professional football players participating in the voting process.