Carlo Ancelotti Signs New Contract At Real Madrid

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has renewed his contract with the club despite initial reports that he could leave the club next summer.

Note that Carlo Ancelotti was due to leave Real Madrid next summer because his initial deal was expected to expire on June 30, 2023.

Due to this, there were reports that Brazil’s national team was making efforts to name the Italian tactician the head coach of the team.

However, Carlo Ancelotti publicly debunked his reported ties with Brazil which further opened his future to more uncertainty.

The fact that he lost the Spanish La Liga title to FC Barcelona last season made it look like Real Madrid wouldn’t prolong his stay at the club.

But the uncertainty was put to rest earlier today, December 29, when Real Madrid confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti has signed a contract extension with the club. He is now expected to stay at the club until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

A statement from the club’s official website reads: “Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until June 30, 2026.

“In his five seasons as coach of Real Madrid, he has won 10 titles: 2 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League, 2 Copas del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

“Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to have won 4 European Cups and the one to have achieved the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first coach to win the five major European Leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain).”