Kylian Mbappe Gives Update On His Future With PSG

France international, Kylian Mbappe, has stressed that he has not made up his mind to leave Paris Saint Germain, hence, his long-term future is still unclear.

Over the years, Kylian Mbappe has always been linked with a move to Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, and most football enthusiasts believe the club side is his next destination despite several failed attempts by Madrid to sign him.

Now that the 25-year-old is on the last lap of his contract with PSG which will expire on June 30, 2024, the possibility of moving to Spain is said to be higher than ever.

Recall that Kylian Mbappe declined to sign a one-year contract extension with PSG which led to a series of face-off between him and the club’s chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

He was even kicked out of the club’s squad in an attempt to lure him to extend his contract but that didn’t yield any result as he stood his ground until he was reinstated to the squad.

Before he was reinstated, he turned down a world record £259 million bid from the Saudi Pro League team, Al Hilal, and refused to meet with Al-Hilal’s management even though PSG had permitted him to do so.

Note that Kylian Mbappe first came to PSG in 2017 on loan from Monaco. He subsequently joined the French giants permanently for 180 million euros (£165.7 million).

He last extended his contract with PSG in 2022 and the contract extension came with one year further extension option which he has refused to sign.

Hence, he is just less than six months away from being a free agent, a development PSG have been working so hard to prevent.

After scoring in PSG’s 2-0 win over Toulouse to claim the French Champions Trophy, Mbappe was asked if he had made up his mind to leave PSG, he replied: “As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet.

“But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide.

“We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary.”