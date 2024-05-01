Flying Eagles’ Benjamin Frederick Signs Permanent Deal With Brentford

Nigeria under-20 international, Benjamin Frederick has signed a permanent contract with Premier League side, Brentford.

Benjamin Frederick moved to the Premier League club on loan from a football academy in Kaduna state, Simoiben Academy. The loan deal came with an option for a permanent deal.

Since then, the 18-year-old centre-back has been playing for Brentford B team where he has hugely impressed the Premier League side.

Benjamin Frederick has not made any appearance for the club’s senior team but made the squad list for the Premier League games against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. He was also an unused substitute in the FA Cup third-round game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now that he has signed a permanent contract with Brentford which is expected to keep him at the club until June 30, 2028, he is expected to play some games for the senior team next season.

“Signing permanently for Brentford is a great moment for me and my family and I want to thank everyone who started this journey with me. Neil and the rest of the coaching team have been very patient and supportive throughout this season and they have helped me become a stronger more confident player in the process”, Benjamin Frederick said according to a statement on Brentford’s official website.

“I want to repay the club’s trust in me by continuing to do my best and pushing to even greater heights.”

Note that Benjamin Frederick played for Nigeria’s under-20 team during the 2023 under-20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina. He helped the team to get to the semi-finals where they were knocked out by South Korea.