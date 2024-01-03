Barca Coach Xavi Put Question Mark On Haaland, Mbappe Transfer Link

FC Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that his club cannot afford superstar forwards, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Xavi and FC Barcelona are struggling both on the pitch and financially. Last season, they stunned most critics by winning the Spanish La Liga after they were disgraced out of the UEFA Champions League.

Interestingly, they are struggling in La Liga so far this season but qualified for the next round of the Champions League with ease.

Xavi and his boys are currently sitting in the 4th spot on the league table with 38 points in 18 games, 7 points below first-placed Real Madrid.

Most pundits believe that one of the biggest problems FC Barcelona have this season is in attack, as 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski is not as sharp as he used to be.

Hence, speculations have been making the rounds that Xavi is considering signing a star striker like Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain or Erling Haaland of Manchester City as a long-term replacement for the Polish striker.

However, ahead of Barcelona’s league game against Las Palmas which is scheduled to kick off by 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Xavi insisted that Barca is not ready to make such a high-profile purchase.

Xavi said: “Haaland or Mbappé? We can’t think of Haaland or Mbappé to join Barça now. We can’t afford these players, unfortunately.

“I’m happy with the players I have. We need to reach our best level as at this club we need to be always at top level”.