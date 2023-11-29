Barca President Hails Coach Xavi, Frenkie De Jong

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has hailed coach Xavi Hernández and the club’s prolific midfielder, Frenkie de Jong after the club qualified for the Champions League round of 16 with a game in hand.

In his first season in charge of FC Barcelona, Xavi who spent most of his football career at the club, struggled to do much.

Things were so bad for him that he struggled to end the 2021-2022 season at the top of the Spanish La Liga. Under his watch, Barca crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

In the following season, Xavi led FC Barcelona to win the La Liga but still struggled in the Champions League as they crashed out of the competition in the group stage again.

But this season, it seems the Spanish tactician has finally gotten it right in the Champions League as they are currently topping Group H with 12 points in five games. They have already sealed their place in the round of 16 with a game in hand.

One of the players who have been great for Barcelona is Frenkie de Jong. The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder who almost left the club for Manchester United two summer transfer windows ago is now seen as Barca’s right-hand-man.

Barca’s president described the Netherlands international as one of the players that make the club unstoppable.

The Barca president said: “I’m so happy for Xavi, he deserves it”.

“He really has had to overcome difficult situations, with injured players”.

“There was a lot of joy to see the goals of the Joãos, Pedri running 13km acting as Gavi”.

“Also, with Frenkie we’re unbeatable”.