Man City Vs Real Madrid: ‘We Were Totally Convinced We’d Go Through’ – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has claimed that he and his team knew they would beat Manchester City via penalties.

Manchester City, who knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League last season, couldn’t do the same this season as they drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 17, 2023.

Since the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals between City and Madrid ended 3-3, the second leg, which ended 1-1, forced the tie to be decided by penalties.

During the penalty shootout, two Manchester City players, Mateo Kovačić and Bernardo Silva, missed their kicks after Luka Modrić missed his for Real Madrid. With that, Manchester City’s journey ended 4-2 on penalties.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti, who admitted that his team played defensive football during the game, stressed that he knew his team would excel in the penalty shootout.

“We started well, went ahead and then we had to fight to survive, we had to suffer. City had control because we defended too deep”, Ancelotti told Movistar.

“By the time the penalty shootout came, we were totally convinced we’d go through.

“We defended really, really well tonight. This was about survival. Madrid is a club based on always fighting to stay in situations where there seems to be no way out – but we always find a way.”

Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. The first leg will take place in Germany on April 30, while the second leg will take place in Spain on May 8.