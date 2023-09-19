UCL: Samuel Chukwueze Starts, Pope Shines As Newcastle Draw With AC Millan 

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli decided to start Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze against Newcastle United for the first time since the winger joined the club from Villarreal.

Unfortunately, that didn’t yield the expected result as the Premier League side fought gallantly to ensure that they left the famous San Siro with at least a point which they did.

Even though Samuel Chukwueze didn’t get a goal or an assist until he was substituted in the 61st minute, he gave a good account of himself, especially in the first half.

For instance, in the 13th minute of the keenly contested encounter, the 24-year-old Nigerian winger almost scored but he headed a goalscoring opportunity straight at English goalkeeper Nick Pope who was outstanding in the encounter.

Also in the 18th minute, Chukwueze had a very big chance to put the Italian Serie A giants ahead by crossing the ball to Rafael Leão but the cross was blocked before the ball could get to the target.

In the second half, there was no much bite from the skillful Nigerian winger as coach Pioli had no choice but to replace him with his regular right winger Christian Pulisic who he has been starting ahead of Chukwueze in the league.

Throughout the remaining part of the game, the American winger couldn’t do much as the game ended in a 0-0 draw, thanks to wonderful saves from Pope.

The biggest chances in the game fell to Leao, Pobega, Chukwueze, and Giroud of AC Milan, chances which Pope ensured didn’t get beyond the goal line.

The 0-0 draw means that Newcastle United are topping Group F with one point same as second-placed AC Milan pending the outcome of the game between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund.