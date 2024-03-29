Super Eagles Job: NFF Interested In Two-Time AFCON Winning Coach Herve Renard

Advertisement

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly considering making a move for coach Herve Renard who is currently the head coach of France Women’s national team.

Recall that Herve Renard is the only manager to lead two different countries to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after leading Zambia to win the tournament in 2012 and also helped Ivory Coast to win the tournament in 2015.

Renard will lead the France women’s national team to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He has told the football authorities in France that he would resign after the tournament according to L’Equipe.

In an interview with Le Figaro, Renard who coached Saudi Arabia during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar revealed that he has told the France Football Federation (FFF), in January, that he will exit the women’s team.

Advertisement

“It had to be done at some point, but that doesn’t call anything into question. With my staff, we are having a lot of fun, we can’t wait to arrive at the start of the course on Monday”, he said.

The manager continued, “It’s a difficult job. If I had to be brief, I have in the back of my mind the 2026 World Cup in men’s football, I hope that it will be my third World Cup at the head of a men’s team. These are my motivations.”

This has opened up the 55-year-old French tactician to a series of suitors who are looking for a new coach in 2024.

Advertisement

Poland, South Korea, and Cameroon are reportedly interested in appointing Herve Renard. Morocco who will host the 2025 AFCON are reportedly interested in appointing the coach if their current coach, Walid Regragui decides to resign.

A report by Daily Post claimed that the NFF are also interested in employing the two-time AFCON winning coach.