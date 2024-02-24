Randy Waldrum Boasts After Super Falcons Drew With Cameroon

Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach, Randy Waldrum, has stressed that he and his team have no fear for anyone as he reads out his team’s performance in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Randy Waldrum who led the Super Falcons to the 2023 Women’s World Cup couldn’t help them to beat Cameroon in the first leg of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification third round.

The Super Falcons and Cameroon’s women’s team recorded a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Douala, Cameroon, which means that Waldrum must find a way of beating the Cameroonians in Abuja on Monday, February 26.

Ahead of the return leg of the tie, Randy Waldrum said, “We don’t fear anybody.

“We played the European champions (England) to penalty kicks in the World Cup and held the Olympic gold medalist (Canada) to a draw at the World Cup, we got a victory over Australia. We can play with the best teams in the world.

“I give credit to Cameroon for the job they did. But there is no fear on our part.”

In the same vein, Super Falcons Defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has stressed that she is happy with the way she and her teammates performed against Cameroon on Friday, February 23.

She said, “We will take it game by game. Obviously, the target is to qualify for the Olympics. We have not been to the Olympics, I don’t know for how long.

“So, we don’t look past the game we have now. The focus now is on Cameroon, obviously there are more qualifying games to come.

“We will put in a performance like we did today in the second leg. Getting a draw is good. We didn’t get a win today but we will try and do that next time.

“We will take the performance to the next game and obviously, we will win and make it to the next round. We would like to take it game by game.”