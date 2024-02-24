2024 Women’s Olympics: Super Falcons Fail To Defeat Cameroon

The Super Falcons of Nigeria couldn’t defeat Cameroon in their first leg of the 2024 Women’s Olympic football qualification third round.

Coach Randy Waldrum led the Super Falcons to Douala, Cameroon for the tie with the expectation that they would return to Nigeria with the three points based on their form heading into the game.

Recall that the Super Falcons have recorded three straight wins before the tie. They beat Ethiopia 4-0 on 31 October 2023, beat Cape Verde 5-0 on November 30, 2023, and then beat Cape Verde again in the return leg of the Olympics qualifiers 2-1 on December 5.

Unfortunately, their visit to Douala wasn’t as rosy as the aforementioned games. Nigeria’s women’s team had a series of throw-ins during the game which didn’t yield anything positive.

The best chance for Nigeria to grab a goal in the first half fell to the team’s midfielder, Toni Payne in the 27th minute but she wasted the golden opportunity.

Also, the Cameroonian women had their chance to grab a goal of their own in the first half but they couldn’t take the chance thanks to goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who stood up to stop the attempt.

The second half saw the Lionesses step up their game as the home fans urged them on but their efforts didn’t yield anything positive.

After a series of attempts from both ends to grab a win, Nigeria grabbed a goal but it was ruled out for offside. Hence, the first leg tie of the 2024 Women’s Olympic football qualification third round ended in a 0-0 draw.

This means that a winner must emerge in the return leg at the Abuja National Stadium on Monday, February 26, 2024. The game will kick off at 4 p.m.

The winner of the match will be one of the women’s teams that will represent Africa in the 2024 Olympics game in Paris this summer.