2024 Olympics: Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum Sees Cameroon As Obstacle

The Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has admitted that it would be a huge task for his team to scale through Cameroon in their 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and Cameroon will clash in a home-and-away format in the last phase of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, February 23, the Nigerian side will be at the Stade de la Réunification in Cameroon for the first leg of the tie.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, February 26, the Super Falcons will host the Cameroonian women at the Abuja National Stadium for the return leg.

If the Super Falcons scale through on aggregate, they will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics for the first time since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Fortunately for the team, coach Randy Waldrum is back to the team for the first time since the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 defeat to England in July. The 67-year-old American tactician returned to the team with all his 2023 World Cup star players.

Ahead of the two-legged Paris Olympics qualifiers against Cameroon, coach Waldrum said: “The goal is to qualify for the Olympics as we can’t look ahead of ourselves as to the Olympics until we get there, so qualification is going to be the primary goal. Everyone knows we’ve got a difficult set of matches coming up against Cameroon, so all the focus will be on those two matches.”

He added, “They [Cameroon] will be seeking revenge. Both nations know each other very well, have a lot of talent, and are very dangerous, but I really like our squad and the team chemistry. We were able to get all of our players back in so if we can put in performances like the World Cup, then we have good chances.”