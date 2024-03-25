2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Coach Waldrum Names 22 Super Falcons Players For South Africa

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has invited 22 players for the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

The 22 Super Falcons players are expected to execute the Olympics qualifiers against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, which will be played in a home and away format.

The winners of the two-legged affairs will be one of the two countries representing Africa at the 2024 Olympics’ football event.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will host the first leg of the tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday, April 5.

About four days later, the reigning African women’s champions will host the Nigerian team at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday, April 9.

Coach Randy Waldrum will be banking on the experience of Asisat Oshoala, Ashleigh Plumptre, Osinachi Ohale, and Rasheedat Ajibade to execute the qualifiers.

Also, the save hands of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will be available for the highly important tie.

Below is the full Super Falcons of Nigeria squad for the 2024 Olympics qualifiers against South Africa:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico)