Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Has Highest Number Of Penalty Saves In Europe

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is currently the most successful goalkeeper in Europe in terms of the number of penalty saves she has recorded.

No goalkeeper, both in men’s and women’s club football in Europe, has saved the number of penalties Chiamaka Nnadozie has saved so far this season.

Over the years, the 23-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper has proven to be a solid penalty stopper for both club and country.

Recall that she was one of the few goalkeepers who saved at least a penalty kick in the 2023 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

At her French club, Paris FC, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been a big threat to penalty takers as she has saved a massive six penalty kicks just within this season.

Nnadozie increased her penalty saves tally this season to six on Saturday, March 18, 2024, when she stopped a penalty kick in the club’s 4-0 win over their visitors, Guingamp, in France’s Division 1 Women’s League.

This makes it the second time the Super Falcons goalkeeper has saved a penalty kick in the league. Nnadozie recorded other five saves in the Women’s UEFA Champions League.

The last time she saved a penalty kick in the Champions League was in December when she stopped HB Hacken’s Rosa Kafaji’s spot kick in the 21st minute of the game. That made it five saves in eight Champions League games.

In men’s European club football, Serbian goalkeeper, Predrag Rajković who currently plays for La Liga club, Mallorca has recorded the highest number of penalty saves so far this season. He currently has a total of four penalty saves, two behind Chiamaka Nnadozie.