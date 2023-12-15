Chiamaka Nnadozie Proves Why She Is the Best African Goalkeeper In Paris

Less than three days after winning the 2023 CAF Best Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, Super Falcons Chiamaka Nnadozie confirmed why she deserved the award.

In a UEFA Women’s Champions League game on Thursday at the Stade Robert-Bobin, Paris FC defeated Real Madrid 2-1, thanks to a critical penalty save and multiple other superb saves made by Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Six minutes into the match, strikes from Julie Dufour and Gaetane Thiney gave Paris FC an early 2-0 lead which was reduced to 2-1 in the second half.

The 25-year-old Super Falcons goalkeeper made sure her team was ahead by two goals at the break by stopping Olga Carmona, the Spanish World Cup winner, from cutting the lead in half during the first half.

In the second half, Real Madrid’s Caroline Moller pulled one back, but Nnadozie and Paris FC managed to pull off a historic triumph to record their first victory in the Champions League so far this season after three matches.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has now recorded four penalty saves in the Champions League (three in the qualification stage, and one in the group stage). She stopped two penalties against Wolfsburg and two against English powerhouse Arsenal.

Nnadozie is seen as the reason Paris FC progressed beyond the qualification round and into the competition’s group stage this season. And if they manage to qualify from Group D ahead of first-placed Häcken or second-placed Chelsea, the credit would go to Nnadozie’s prolific form.