CAF Best Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie Remembers Her Father’s Role

Winner of the 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of The Year award, Chiamaka Nnadozie has revealed that her father didn’t want her to be a footballer.

In her acceptance speech after receiving the first edition of the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of The Year award in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday night, Chiamaka Nnadozie urged the younger generation to believe in their dreams.

Nnadozie who began her career at Rivers Angels in Nigeria before joining Paris FC in France in 2020 said: “I just want to use this great opportunity to say a very great thank you to the organizers and also for remembering the female goalkeeper this year.

“I also want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian football president for everything he has done in the Nigerian league and female football. I am a product of Nigerian female football.

“Also, thank you to my club, Paris FC for all the encouragement, and thanks to everyone who voted for me and who nominated me.

“And to all the young girls who grew up in Africa, dreaming of becoming footballers one day—believe me, dreams do come true.

“My dad never wanted me to play, but I am sure he is going to see this tonight and he is going to be happy.

“Keep dreaming; keep working hard. Thank you.”

Chiamaka Nnadozie who currently plays for Paris FC in France won the CAF Best Women’s Goalkeeper of the year award ahead of Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini.

Nnadozie, however, missed out on the CAF Women’s XI to South Africa’s Andile Dlamini.

The 23-year-old was instrumental to Nigeria’s spirited run at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, helping the Super Falcons reach the round of 16 before they were knocked out by England on penalties.

At club level, she was also prolific between the sticks for Paris FC, guiding them to the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with her penalty shootout saves.