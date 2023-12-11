CAF Awards 2023: Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins Goalkeeper Of The Year

Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been named the winner of the 2023 CAF goalkeeper of the year earlier today, December 11.

Chiamaka Nnadozie beat two other goalkeepers, Morocco’s Khadija El-Rmichi and South African Andile Olaminii, to win the award in Morocco.

In the year under review, Nnadozie bravely blocked three penalties, including one from Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute of the 2023 Women’s World Cup match against Olympic champions Canada.

Story continues below advertisement



Her performance during the game earned her Player of the Match award, a goalless draw for the Super Falcons, and international attention.