WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons, 11 Others Qualify For Tournament (See List)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday defeated Cape Verde 2-1 in the second leg playoff of their qualification game for the 2024 Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Nigerian female national football team, progressed 7-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg 5-0.

With the win, the Falcons have booked a place in the tournament billed for Morocco next year, ensuring the team has now qualified for every edition of the WAFCON since it started in 1998 in Nigeria.

Apart from Nigeria and the host nation, Morocco, ten other teams have also booked their places in the tournament.

The countries that have also picked their qualification tickets for WAFCON 2024 are the defending champions South Africa, DR Congo, Tunisia, Ghana, Botswana, Algeria, Mali, Tanzania, Senegal and Zambia.

Nigerian Players Dominate 2023 African Most Valuable Players Ratings

Nigerian players are dominating the list of most valuable African players ratings and as expected, Victor Osimhen is estimated to be the most valuable of them all.

According to Transfermarkt, Victor Osimhen is currently valued at €120 million which is the highest in history for an African player.

Osimhen commands a spot at the top of this exclusive list, setting the bar for his African peers and confirming his status as not only the continent’s most valuable forward but also the most valuable player overall.

The next player, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, is valued at €65 million, which means he is far less valuable than Osimhen, emphasizing the huge disparity in market value between the two top strikers.

Another striker from Nigeria, Victor Boniface, and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy are tied for third position among all forwards in Africa. These two players are valued at €40 million.