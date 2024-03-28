Nigeria Vs South Africa: Chiamaka Nnadozie Eager To Experience Olympics

Advertisement

Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, wants to know what it feels like to play in the Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have not played in the Olympic Games since 2008 despite being the most successful women’s football team in Africa.

Recall that they have won 11 out of the 14 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations ever hosted by CAF, but that dominance has not been duplicated on the world stage.

The Super Falcons’ best performance on the world stage was in 1999 when they finished in the quarter-final stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

While they have been qualifying for every edition of the World Cup, they have not been that lucky to qualify for the football event at the Olympics.

Hence, 23-year-old Chiamaka Nnadozie, who made her international debut for Nigeria in 2018, is dreaming of experiencing the Olympics. Interestingly, the games will take place in Paris, the base city of her club, Paris FC.

Nnadozie was part of the Super Falcons squad that failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She now has an opportunity to play in the tournament by helping the Nigerian team =knockout South Africa in the qualifiers on April 5 in Abuja and April 9 in Pretoria.

“I read so many things about the Olympics. We didn’t manage to qualify in 2020, I felt bad at first, then I said to myself ‘Come on, you have time ahead of you’ and that it is another great opportunity to qualify,” Nnadozie told CAFonline.

“I want to know what it feels like to participate in the Olympic Games.”